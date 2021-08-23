Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office donates backpacks to Dayton ISD students

Before school started, deputies from Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, the agency that provides school resource officers for Dayton ISD, gave away over 250 backpacks to students in Dayton ISD.

Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton and his deputies partnered with Joseph House Community Outreach Center to provide the backpacks on a first come, first served basis.

Officer Davis, Sgt. Wilson, Stacey Gatlin, Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson, Suzanne Chachere and Officer Howard are pictured at the backpack giveaway.

In a little under two hours, all of the backpacks had been given away with more people in line. Sergeant Kevin Wilson said that the goal for next year is to double the number of backpacks that are given away in Dayton.

With the turnout of this first year, the extra 250 backpacks will not last much longer than the ones that were given away this year.

Dayton ISD would like to thank Constable Eagleton and the Harris County Constable Pct. 3 deputies for all of their help and this great donation to students.

