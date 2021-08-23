Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 20, 2021:

Gourley, Danny Robert – Driving While License Invalid and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Toomey, Marlena Anne – Driving While License Invalid, Fishing Without Landowner Consent and Hold for Hardin County-Engaging in Organized Crime

Anderson, Aaron John William – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Wilson, Elizabeth Susan – Expired Driver’s License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Frazier, Zachary Lewis – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Tampering/Fabricating with Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Teekamp, Nicole Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Garcia-Rodriguez, Elisa – No Driver’s License

Herrera, Antonio Andrade – Public Intoxication

