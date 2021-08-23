James Douglas Gollihare, 92, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, TX. Mr. Gollihare was born January 7, 1929, in Baytown, Tx to the late Charlie Gollihare and Lena Perkins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Gollihare is preceded in death by his parents and spouses, Charlie & Marie Gollihare and John and Lena Dempsey; son, Douglas Edward Gollihare; brothers, Lloyd Dempsey, Eugene Gollihare, Gerald Gollihare, Leroy Gollihare, Richard Gollihare, Donald Gollihare, and Dewayne Gollihare; and friend, Buddy.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Margaret Perkins; son, Raymond Byron Gollihare and wife Tammie of Kountze, TX; daughter, Paula Stephenson, and husband, Jerry of Port Bolivar, TX; brothers, Johnny Gollihare of Nebraska, Charles Gollihare of Ada, OK, and William Gollihare of Broken Arrow, OK; sisters, Lois Gollihare of Ada, OK, Linda Gollihare of Ada, OK and Margaret Stringer of Hull, TX; sister in law, Mary Gollihare of Hollis, OK; niece, Britney Youngblood who is currently stationed in Alaska; numerous grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Monday, August 23, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Life Point Church in Daisetta, TX with Reverend Bradley Davis officiating. Interment to follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be on August 22, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. also at Life Point Church in Daisetta, TX.

Honoring Mr. Gollihare as pallbearers will be Mitch Gore, Danny Jenkins, Bryan Smith, Gary West, Prentiss Youngblood, and Sheldon Youngblood. Honorary Pallbearers will be Velma Rawson, Rose Perkins, and Joanna Anderson.

