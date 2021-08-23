Ronald Dwright Russell

Dwright Russell, 55, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born on September 22, 1965, in Liberty, Texas.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Scott, brother, Timothy O’Neal Scott, brother-in-laws, Mike Ross and Ishman Hunter, III, and niece, Kendal Alexander.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 14 years Donna L. Russell; mother, Naomia Russell- Phlegm; children, Marlinda Carrington Russell, Daylon Russell, David M. Carrington Russell, and Christian A. Lovelady; siblings, Donald M. Scott, Rathel Alexander, Jr., Christy Ann Hunter, Diane Ross, Anthony Scott (Sonya), Ronald Scott (Yvonne), Dana Scott (Carla), Dai ‘Jah Scott, Leroy Scott, Jr., Ivan Williams (Clarissa), Pierre Scott, and Pheobe Scott; grandchildren; Demar, Amar, Marli Humphery, Kristalynn and Jayla Lovelady, and Elijah Berry; special nephew, Isaac “Tato” Bognay; numerous nieces, and nephews; along with numerous other loving family members and treasured friends.

Visitation for Ronald will take place on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services for Ronald will begin promptly at 11:00 am following the visitation. Interment will be at Dolen Cemetery immediately after services. Pastor Travis Hulett, Jr.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

