Benjamin “Ben” Allen Murphy, 71, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at home. Ben was born May 5, 1950 in Lafayette, Louisiana to parents Luther Murphy, Jr. and Elizabeth Smith Murphy.

Ben had been a resident of Dayton for the past 16 years after moving from LaPorte where he was formerly a deacon at the Second Baptist Church. He was currently a very active member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Dayton. Ben was members of the Shriners and Masonic Lodge. He was retired from Calpine Chemical in Clear Lake where he worked as a process operator. He proudly served in the United States Navy.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, and his son James “Jimmy” Murphy. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 39 years, Vicki Murphy; his sons, Brian Murphy, Chuck Murphy, Richie Patterson; his daughters, Dawn Price and Valari Patterson; grandchildren, Hunter Allen, Dylan Allen, Waylon Allen and fiancé Madison Benesh, River Allen, Jorginah Murphy, Luther Murphy, Kate Baygents, and Jesse Price; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Tucker, Sabrina Allen, Ivan Allen, Gage Allen, and Brooke Allen; also numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Ben will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Blackburn officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Allen, Dylan Allen, Waylon Allen, River Allen, Jesse Price, and Luther Murphy. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

