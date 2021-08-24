Billy Darrell Dinsmore, 64, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at home. Billy was born November 5, 1956, in Baytown, Texas to parents Billy Jack Dinsmore and Wanda Jo Knobles Dinsmore.

Billy was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools and was a member of the Dayton High School class of 1976. He retired from Dow Chemical where he worked as fire and safety supervisor. He currently was employed by Sitex Environmental. Billy was a longtime loyal member of the Kenefick Fire Department. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and a newfound hobby of throwing axes. Billy loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he took great pride in taking photos of all of their activities. He will be remembered for his kind heart and the love he had for his God and country.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Jack Dinsmore; his brother, Delbert A. Dinsmore; his nephew, Billy Joe Dinsmore and his stepfather, George Dickens. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 42 years, Gay Warner Dinsmore of Dayton; his mother, Wanda Jo Dickens of Dayton; daughter, Brandie Dinsmore Thompson and husband, Dirk Thompson; son, Brandon Darrell Dinsmore and wife Rachel Johnson Dinsmore; brother, Joe W. Dinsmore; grandchildren, Bryce A. Dinsmore, Brielyn H. Thompson, Colt A. Dinsmore and Adalyn J. Dinsmore; also Jake and Leila Warner, Russell W. Warner and Gloria, James D. Warner and wife Karen, JoAn Warner and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services for Mr. Dinsmore will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at service time on Friday.

