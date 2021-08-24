Tonya Juanita Hoffman, 49, of Livingston, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, May 2, 1972 in Indiana. Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Dixie Lee (Sarvis) Gordon, brother, Todd Atkins, and sister, Teresa Atkins. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Gary Hoffman; three children, Briteney Deshayes, Victoria Brown, William Deshayes II and wife Amanda; father, Donald Gordon Sr.; brothers, Terry Walters, Tab Atkins and wife Holly, Ted Atkins and wife Elizabeth, Tim Atkins, and Donny Gordon and wife Cindy sisters, Tamara Brooks and husband David, Tracy Agnew and husband Jimmy, and Beth Powell; grandchildren, Madison, Jacob, Thomas, Dakota, Jasper, Caroline, Carter, Kenzi, and Kendra; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Tonya will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Tonya will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 am. Pastor Greg Morris officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

