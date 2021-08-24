Grandma killed, her son injured after being backed over by U-Haul truck in Cleveland

Cleveland police are still investigating an accident that led to the death of a 69-year-old grandmother and the injury of her 41-year-old son, both of Livingston.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, a Livingston family was attempting to navigate a U-Haul truck into the 321 Mini Storage on 1407 E. Houston, near Sleepy Hollow Apartments, around 11 p.m. Monday when the accident occurred.

“One of the aunts had been trying to move the vehicle into the storage facility but was unable to do it, so the nephew jumped in the vehicle to try and maneuver it. He didn’t realize the vehicle was in reverse and backed over his grandmother and uncle,” Broussard said.

When Cleveland firefighters and medics arrived on the scene a few minutes later, both victims were having a difficult time breathing. The grandmother, identified as Eva Landers, was taken to Texas Emergency Hospital where she was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

The uncle, Marvin Ray Landers, was flown by PHI air ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition. Broussard said the uncle is expected to survive his injuries.

The grandson, Deonta Deshawn Ladners, 26, of Livingston, has not been charged. Broussard said the grandson was overwhelmed with grief.

“All I could hear on the radio was him saying, ‘I am so sorry. I am so sorry.’ It’s a very sad ordeal for this family,” the chief said.

