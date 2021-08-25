Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 23, 2021:
- Flores, Jose Alfredo – Public Intoxication and Consuming Alcoholic Beverages (Off Premises)
- Villanova-Argueta, William Antonio – Driving While Intoxicated
- Pagan, Robert Lloyd – Failure to Yield Right of Way, No Driver’s License and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Dalrymple, Shawn Anise – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
- Bell, Jaci Mae – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Hodge, Devan Ashlee – Interfering With Public Duties
- Willaby, Justin Evan – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Crownover, Charles Jeffrey – Failure to Signal With Turn Indicator, No Driver’s License, Driving While License Invalid and Driving With Expired License Plate/Registration
- Lee, Lonnie Scott – Possession With Intent to Deliver/Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Vaughn, Ashley Rene – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon
- Elliot, Michael – Public Intoxication
- Rich, Eli Blake – Possession of a Controlled Substance