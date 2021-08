The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 22, 2021:

Martinez, Carlos David – Disorderly Conduct

Conner, Ty Curtis – Public Intoxication

Jones, Tylor Lee – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Vaughan, Justin Dolph – Aggravated Assault

Daniels, Ricky Del – Criminal Trespass

Hatcher, Demi Lea – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

