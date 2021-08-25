Juan Daniel Baires Mendoza, 55, of Cleveland, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born on Friday, March 25, 1966, in Sensuntepeque, El Salvador.

Juan was preceded in death by his father, Pablo Mendoza and brother, Fidel Antonio Baires Mendoza.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 30 years Vicenta Cerna de Baires; mother Juana Irma; children, Daniel Antonio Baires (Blanca Estela), Silvia Veronica Baires (William Sandoval), Maria Abigail Baires (Irineo Villa), Edwin Ernesto Baires, Luis Alfredo Baires (Esmeralda Flores), Juan Carlos Baires, and Josselinne Elizabeth Baires; brothers, Juan Baires Mendoza and Jose Nicolas Baires; sister, Victoria Baires; grandchildren, Kelvin, Karen, Daniela, Ariana, Abigail, Briana, Angel, Sophia; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Juan will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services for Juan will take place at 4:00 promptly following the visitation. Interment for Juan will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Galdino Martinez officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Juan Daniel Baires Mendoza, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

