Joseph Derrick Wallace, 46, of Sour Lake, Tx went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 9, 202. Mr. Wallace was born June 29, 1975, to Reverend Jerrol Wallace and Glenda Burch in Winston Salem, NC. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, landscaping, reading trivia books. He loved his family, music, singing, and playing instruments. Mr. Wallace enjoyed road trips, horses, and competing in playdays. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Derrick and Jessica fell in love as teenagers, “There was only him for her and her for him.” They were a true love story in this life, reunited in heaven, but their love will forever live on.

Mr. Wallace is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe & Angie Burch, Morris & Nora Wallace; aunt, Janie Dean, and niece, Ashlyn Treadway.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; Rev. Jerrol Wallace and Glenda Wallace of Moss Hill, TX; daughter, Maddi Wallace of Sour Lake, TX; sisters, Rilea Wallace of Moss Hill, TX and Tamara Mahaney and husband, Michael of Moss Hill, TX; and a host of loving family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, August 26, 2021, at The Anchor Church in Beaumont, TX from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. A service of remembrance will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Anchor Church in Beaumont, TX with Reverend Michael Mahaney officiating with cremation to follow.

Honoring Mr. Wallace as honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Mahaney, Kyler Mahaney, Lathan Treadway, Kenny Beard, Brea Treadway, Mykal Mahaney, and Isaac Brown.

