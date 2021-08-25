Jessica Lee Wallace, 40, of Sour Lake, Texas went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Jessica was born on September 2, 1980, in Beaumont,Texas to Herbert Bracken and Tammie Hughes Rogers.

Jessica was a loving devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She graduated from West Hardin Class of 1999. She loved reading, taking photos, and painting. Anyone who knew Jessica knew she loved the tv show Big Brother. Jessica touched so many lives during her ministry as youth leader at Moss Hill UPC and Cathedral In The Pines as many referred to her as Moma Jes. If there was a gadget most likely Jessica had it and put it to great use. Her most precious time was spent loving her beloved husband, daughter and family. Maddi Grace was her pride and joy and loved mostly being her mom. She will greatly be missed by all who knew her.

Her beloved husband Derrick Wallace preceded her in death days apart. Derrick and Jessica fell in love as teenagers, “There was only her for him and him for her.” They were a true love story in this life, reunited in heaven, where their love will forever live on.

Jessica was also preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Momma & Poppa Loftin; grandparents, Jettie Lee and LeRoy Hughes and Dorothy & JL Brackin; brother, Rance Layton Brackin; aunt, Judy Rulon; uncles, Walter Hughes, Doug Hughes and Kent Brown; niece, Ashlyn Treadway; and numerous cousins.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Madison Wallace of Sour Lake, Texas; mother, Tammie and Lesley Rogers of Batson, Texas; father, Herbert Bracken of Thicket, Texas; brother, Eric and wife Amanda Bracken of Thicket, Texas; and host of loving family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 at The Anchor Church in Beaumont, Texas from 5:00 P.M.. until 8:00 P.M.. A Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at The Anchor Church in Beaumont, Texas with Reverend Michael Mahaney officiating with cremation to follow.

Honoring Jessica as honorary pallbearers are Eric Bracken, Kade Bracken, Colton Bracken, and Isaac Brown.

