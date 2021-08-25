Herbert Gwen Green, affectionately called Papaw, 89, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born on September 3, 1931, in Dayton, Texas, to the late Edward R. and Katherine “Katy” Simmons Green. Herbert graduated from Dayton High School in Dayton, the class of 1949.

Herbert worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator, for various companies, in the pipe and tubing industry. After his retirement, he took an interest to mowing, which he thoroughly enjoyed. In his younger years, Papaw was a true outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish. His more recent interests included watching his favorite television shows, Wheel of Fortune, any of the news channels, and The Antique Tractor Show. Herbert was an avid reader who loved reading the National Enquirer and political magazines.

Papaw was a special and caring man who was also very wise, smart and a character at times. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Minnie Jean “Granny” Green and his late wife Georgia M. Green; and his son Herbert G. Green, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his six granddaughters, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Steven Ladner, Christopher Ladner, Matthew Ladner, Richard Ladner, Landen Ladner, and Kristina Ladner.

To send flowers to Hebert’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

