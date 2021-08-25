James (Jimmy) Andrew Elkins, 80 of Liberty, Texas passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at his residence. Jimmy was born in Beaumont, Texas on July 25, 1941 to parents Albert Wayne Elkins and Iris Margaret Pyka Elkins.

After graduating from Liberty high school in 1959, Jimmy was drafted to serve in the United States Army for two years. Upon being honorably discharged, he went on to work in the steel mills for most of his career. He worked hard and took pride in a job well done. Jimmy was laid back, fun to be around and enjoyed making people laugh. He had a quick witted personality and great sense of humor. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Iris and Albert Elkins; son James Albert Elkins; and brother Fr. Wayne Elkins, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Dixi Elkins; son Andy Elkins; granddaughter Jessica Elkins and fiancé Brian Casey; grandson Seth Elkins; granddaughter Kelsey Cotton and husband Jacob; granddaughter Kaitlin Miller and husband Colby; six great-grandchildren; sister Jean Johnson and husband Elmer; nephew Bubba Johnson and wife Marty; dear friend and cousin JW Elkins and wife Relma; and numerous other cousins, loving family members and friends.

Allison Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

