Debbee Lynn Atain Klaus was born in Cleveland, Texas on January 3, 1970 to Harris & Cynthia Atain. She departed for heaven on August 22, 2021. Growing up and throughout her entire life, she was a striking beauty that many would say was one of the most beautiful women that they had ever met. Paired with that was a bubbly, energetic personality that made you feel at ease in any environment. She was tough as nails, and you knew it the minute you met her. She had a grace about her that stood out in a crowd, an infectious laugh that we will all miss daily, and a smile that lit up the darkest room. The world will be a little dimmer every day without her in it.

She was a devoted wife to her loving husband, her soulmate, Quentin Klaus. Many can laugh thinking about the memories of Deb & Q, where she often took control of the room with her captivating personality, while he smiled and shook his head watching her quietly from the corner. After suffering a devastating loss with Hurricane Harvey and losing everything that they owned, they spent most of the last year working outside and living the “farm” life, after purchasing land in Crosby, which she always called “her dream.” She was a girly girl but a country girl at heart, and was just on path to living her dream life with her husband out on their farm, watching the grand babies grow.

Deb’s ultimate job that she fulfilled and the pride of her life, was being the mother of her two daughters, Stormi and Lexi. She allowed them a life that most kids would dream of, and lived to be their Mom, and provide anything and everything that she dreamed of having as a child. She was a devoted mother in every way, and both of her daughters are striking reflections of the Mother that she was to them. She spent all day every day talking to “her girls” and told everyone that she knew just how proud she was of the women and mothers that they have grown to be. Her latest role, and perhaps the true highlight of her life, was taking on the title of “DeeDee” and being a devoted grandma to her many beautiful grandchildren. She was in the operating room for every grandchild she could be there for, and sneakily made sure she was the “first” to hold each baby as they entered the world. She had a special bond with each and every one. She created traditions and memories that will live with these kids forever. It was her dream to continue watching them grow, and she felt proud of the little lives running around that she had a part in creating.

Deb had a lot of life still to live, but she had achieved all that her heart truly desired and she lived a full and complete life her way. Most importantly, she loved Jesus and made it known to everyone who would listen. She was baptized as an adult and faithfully asked God to be her Lord and Savior. We will rest knowing that she is walking the streets of gold with Jesus, healed and in no pain. We know that it is only her that could find a way to make Heaven an even more beautiful place than it already is.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Quentin Klaus. Her daughters Stormi Meche and Lexi Meche, their spouses, and her grandchildren and the joys of her life, Cash and Stella NgChee, and Axel, August, Iris and Weston Broom. Her father in law, Joe Klaus. Her two brothers Harris and Steve Atain and families, and sister Kim Zickefoose and family, a host of nieces, nephews and extended family, and a huge circle of dear friends turned family. In addition, Deb leaves behind her godson, Maverick.

Psalm 139:16

“All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be”

