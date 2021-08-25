Gus Ray Whatley, age 59, of Cleveland, Texasm passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was born October 6, 1961, in Houston, Texas to Ernest and Wilma Fields Whatley who preceded him in death along with his sister, Penny Beasley; brother, Larry Handy; and grandson, Daniel James Aaron Lawson.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia B. Whatley; daughters, Patricia M. Whatley and Kelly E. Neves; sisters, Cheryl Bowers, Janice Smart, Judy Christine, and Linda Handy; brothers, Ernest Whatley, Henry Whatley, and Bobby Whatley; grandchildren Bentlee Whatley, Alexander Neves, Troy Neves, and Luke Neves; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Rural Shade Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas, officiated by Pastor Brad Dancer.

