Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 25, 2021:

Mathis, Billy James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Registration

Miller, Michael Anthony – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Munoz, Jaime Alexander – Assault by Threat or Intimidation

Liccketto, Lorianna Kimberly – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Clawson, Dale Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated

Beish, Laurie Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rich, Ashley Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tanner, Allan Glenn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Nash, Tommy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bail Jumping and Forgery of a Financial Instrument/Elderly Victim

Santos, Alonso Jesus – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Assault/Family Violence

Alpers, Charles Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Violation of a Protective Order

Swindell, Toni Lynn – Public Intoxication

