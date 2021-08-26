Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 25, 2021:
- Mathis, Billy James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Registration
- Miller, Michael Anthony – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Munoz, Jaime Alexander – Assault by Threat or Intimidation
- Liccketto, Lorianna Kimberly – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Clawson, Dale Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated
- Beish, Laurie Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rich, Ashley Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tanner, Allan Glenn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Nash, Tommy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bail Jumping and Forgery of a Financial Instrument/Elderly Victim
- Santos, Alonso Jesus – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
- Alpers, Charles Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Violation of a Protective Order
- Swindell, Toni Lynn – Public Intoxication