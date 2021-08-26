Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 25, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 25, 2021:

  • Mathis, Billy James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Registration
  • Miller, Michael Anthony – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Munoz, Jaime Alexander – Assault by Threat or Intimidation
  • Liccketto, Lorianna Kimberly – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Clawson, Dale Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Beish, Laurie Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rich, Ashley Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tanner, Allan Glenn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Nash, Tommy Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bail Jumping and Forgery of a Financial Instrument/Elderly Victim
  • Santos, Alonso Jesus – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
  • Alpers, Charles Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Violation of a Protective Order
  • Swindell, Toni Lynn – Public Intoxication
  • Alpers, Charles Robert
  • Beish, Laurie Jean
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul
  • Clawson, Dale Wayne
  • Deblanc, Sedric Wayne
  • Liccketto, Lorianna Kimberly
  • Miller, Michael Anthony
  • Munoz, Jaime Alexander
  • Nash, Tommy Lee
  • Rich, Ashley Marie
  • Santos, Alonso Jesus
  • Swindell, Toni Lynn
  • Tanner, Allan Glenn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.