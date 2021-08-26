Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 24, 2021:
- Craig, Lee Edward Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ash, Dudley Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Whitaker, Corey Lee – Criminal Mischief
- Clements, Clayton James – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Faber, Gerard Thomas – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
- Thompson, Nathan Wade – No Driver’s License and Displaying Expired License Plate
- Walker, Alicha Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Robinson, Jeremy John – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Habitation and Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building
- Cates, Jesse Drew – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Whitehead, Carl Wade – Aggravated Assault
- Uhl, Robert John – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
- Ebarb, Joseph Clinton – Criminal Mischief, Violation of Bond or Protective Order, Burglary of a Habitation and Assault/Family Violence
- Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Brandon, Danny Matthew – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Reed, Nathan A – Disorderly Conduct
- Whatley, Brian David – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Driving While License Invalid