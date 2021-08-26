Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 24, 2021:

Craig, Lee Edward Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ash, Dudley Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Whitaker, Corey Lee – Criminal Mischief

Clements, Clayton James – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Faber, Gerard Thomas – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

Thompson, Nathan Wade – No Driver’s License and Displaying Expired License Plate

Walker, Alicha Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Robinson, Jeremy John – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Habitation and Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building

Cates, Jesse Drew – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Whitehead, Carl Wade – Aggravated Assault

Uhl, Robert John – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Ebarb, Joseph Clinton – Criminal Mischief, Violation of Bond or Protective Order, Burglary of a Habitation and Assault/Family Violence

Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Brandon, Danny Matthew – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Reed, Nathan A – Disorderly Conduct

Whatley, Brian David – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Driving While License Invalid

Ash, Dudley Jr.

Brandon, Danny Matthew

Cates, Jesse Drew

Clements, Clayton James

Craig, Lee Edward Jr.

Ebarb, Joseph Clinton

Reed, Nathan A.

Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr.

Robinson, Jeremy John

Uhl, Robert John

Walker, Alicha Marie

Whatley, Brian David

Whitaker, Corey Lee

Whitehead, Carl Wade

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

