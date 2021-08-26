Verlita Mae Meade, 74, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, in Kingwood, Texas. She was born on March 17, 1947, in Gore, Oklahoma, to the late Arcenie “Martin” Lincoln and Bessie Lincoln Johnson. Verlita graduated from Gore High School, the class of 1965. Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life, George Edward “Eddie” Meade. They began their family by welcoming a sweet baby daughter Kinsey into their lives.

Verlita and Eddie moved from Maryland to Oklahoma before making Dayton, Texas their final home to be closer to their daughter and her family. She was an active member at the Dayton First of Assembly of God Church, where she also acted as the church secretary for the last three years. Verlita was dedicated in her faith and loved going to church and being involved. Whenever she wasn’t at home, she could be found at the church. Her faith never wavered during her two battles with breast cancer, making her a proud cancer survivor.

Verlita was elected to the Town of Vian (Oklahoma) Council on April 6, 2007. She served as the Vice Mayor from April 2007 through May 2014 and as Mayor from June 2014 through March 2015.

Verlita was feisty, full of life and her smile could light up any room. When together with her family, her boisterous laughter would ring through the house. She was affectionately called Gege by so many. Verlita will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Verlita pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for cooking and baking. She also had a creative side and enjoyed crafting. In her younger years, Verlita played softball for several years until she sustained an injury that forced her from playing any longer. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and her grandchildren whom she adored immensely.

Verlita was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings Fannie Kincaid, Frank Lincoln, Johnny Lincoln, Emory Lincoln, Nola Ellis, and LG Smith. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband of fifty-four years, Eddie Meade of Dayton; her daughter Kinsey Windham and husband Eric of Dayton; her grandchildren Victoria Garcia and husband Octavio of Lafayette, Indiana and Atly Blackbird of Dayton; her great-grandbaby on the way; her siblings RB Smith and wife Norma of Arkansas and Elza Smith and wife Roberta of Oklahoma; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Dayton First Assembly of God Church, 2829 FM 1960 in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the church, with Pastor Rich Cope, officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.

