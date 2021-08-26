On August 20, 2021, David Terry Herpin, 68, passed away at his Texana Group Home in Missouri City, Texas. He was born August 18, 1953, in Liberty, Texas, to parents Richard Herpin, Sr. and Grace Mallet Herpin, who preceded him in death. He was also predeceased by his baby brother John Herpin in 1967. He is survived by eight siblings: Richard Herpin, Jr. of Spokane Washington; Michael Herpin, Sr. (Linda) of Pearland, Texas; Loretta Herpin of Houston, Texas; Christopher Herpin, Sr. (Sueona) of Houston, Texas; Phyllis Thibodeaux of Missouri City, Texas; Karen Johnson (Charles) of Friendswood, Texas; Janet Thompkins (Carter) of Garland, Texas; and Allan Herpin (Stephanie) of Carrollton, Texas. There are 14 nieces and nephews and 21 great-nieces and nephews.

All the lives he touched are too many to share, but rest assured, Terry will be remembered fondly by the masses for years to come. He lived in a Texana Group Home in Missouri City, Texas, for over 20 years and worked as a janitor at their workshop until Covid-19. Terry participated in numerous activities, including dances, rodeos, Mardi Gras parades, professional baseball games, bowling, choir, and his favorite pastime: what Phyllis will buy him at Walmart. And if he forgot something, he would remind her numerous times during the week. Terry was a great pool shooter and let you know it. He enjoyed being tidy and would fuss if we messed up his newly cleaned-up space! Gladys was the love of his life for 20 years and looked after him like a Momma Bear.

We are forever indebted to our sister Phyllis for over 20 years as his sole Guardian. There are no words to convey our gratitude for a job well done! We also would like to recognize Kenneth Wicks-Johnson, Joann Jones, Armandina Martinez, Mary Wentz, and ALL of the staff members at Texana for your steadfast love and care for our brother these many years. You and Phyllis are all angels!

Your work here on earth is done, Dear Brother. Rest easy with all of our loved ones you so faithfully prayed for daily, and enjoy their company in Heaven!

Visitation for Terry will take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, Ames, Texas, with Rosary to begin at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Ames Catholic Cemetery at the direction of Allison Funeral Home.

Serving the family as Pallbearers are his nephews: Preston Frank, Jr., John Herpin, Jason Thibodeaux, Cameron Thompkins, Desmond Herpin, and Christopher Herpin, III.

Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Herpin, Jr., Christopher Herpin, II, Joshua Springer, and Devin Herpin.

