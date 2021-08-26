Herman George Derkowski, age 83, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born August 18, 1938, in Chapel Hill, Texas to parents John and Mary Derkowski. He is preceded in death by his mother.

Mr. Derkowski proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a service manager at Nicklow Ford and Martin Chevrolet for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Evelyn Schultz Derkowski; daughter, Lisa Ann Derkowski Adams; son, Joseph Daniel Derkowski; grandchildren, Joseph Derkowski, Megan Adams Hedrick, and Morgan Adams Heady; great-grandchildren, Corbin Langford, Ava Mae Heady, Luke Hedrick, and Delilah Joe Hedrick; along with many friends that he worked with at Nicklow Ford, Cessna Motors, and Martin Chevrolet.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

