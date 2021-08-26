Hanne Ruth Lilley, age 96, of New Caney, Texas, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021. She was born April 20, 1925 in Karlsruhe to parents Karl and Elsa Amolsch who preceded her in death along with her husband, Raymond E. Lilley; and son, Raymond M. Lilley.

Survivors include her daughter, Christa Dörr; grandchildren, Danny Dörr, Raymond D. Lilley, and Michael A. Lilley; great-grandchildren, Julian D. Lilley, Thomas L. Lilley, Raymond C. Lilley, and Emmalia J. Lilley; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services starting 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

