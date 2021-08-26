Ronald Ray Barry, age 57 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born April 8, 1964 in Bryan, Texas to parents Billie Frank Barry and Lynda Hoskins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tosha Shaw; brother, Mark Barry; mother, Lynda Hoskins; step-father, Jake Hoskins; father-in-law, William H. Stanley; and grandmother, Emma Attaberry.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Barry; father, Billie Frank Barry; daughter, Amber Herr and husband Joshua; son, Christopher Stanley and wife Shelly; sister, Debbie Duffy; grandchildren, Ezra Stanley, Allson Stanley, Luna Herr, Sage Herr, Wren Herr, and Fynn Herr; along with countless friends and family.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

