Thunderbirds and Snowbirds to headline Wings Over Houston this October

The Wings Over Houston Airshow, one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 9-10, 2021. Kicking off its 37th consecutive year, the outdoor event will include performances by two headliners, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and the Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds. Tickets are available now at www.wingsoverhouston.com.

“We are thrilled to return this year, not only with our traditional-style show, but with two jet teams — the Thunderbirds and Snowbirds,” said Bill Roach, Executive Director of Wings Over Houston. “Between the hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage aviation, a classic car show featuring up to 100 vehicles, interactive areas for children and adults, live music, and opportunities for guests to give back to the community, we have no doubt this year’s event will be filled with fun and entertainment for families and guests of all ages.”

“We were able to spend the time gained back from last year’s cancelled airshows on enhancing our aerial demonstration and ground show performances,” said Col. John Caldwell, Commander/Leader of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. “One of our main goals was to enhance the show sequence with the crowd experience in mind, and we’re very excited to debut these changes at the Wings Over Houston event.”

The Thunderbirds’ new show sequence now follows seven distinct themes focused on evoking crowd emotion as well as gradually showcasing the complexity of the maneuvers. Fans can also expect to see a new maneuver, Rapid Recovery, along with other modified maneuvers showcasing precision flying and combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Joining the show from Canada, the CF Snowbirds are comprised of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and National Defense Public Service employees that work as a team to bring thrilling performances to the Canadian public. Under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Denis Bandet, the show team will be flying 11 CT-114 Tutors. Known for its maneuverability, the CT-114 Tutor jet is ideally suited to formation and aerobatic flying. Its relatively slow speed coupled with its maneuverability allows the Snowbirds to keep their formations continually flying in front of spectators.

In addition to the USAF Thunderbirds’ and CF Snowbirds’ demonstrations, the event will also include performances by the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, C-17 Globemaster III, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight-P51, A10, F16, & F22 Houston’s U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, 138th Fighter Wing — Tulsa Air National Guard, TORA! TORA! TORA!, Commemorative Air Force, Debby Rihn-Harvey, RE/MAX Skydive Team and Lone Star Squadron.

Other special elements of this year’s airshow include Guitars N’ Cars, a classic car show including a classic guitar auction hosted and sponsored by Fuller’s Guitars to benefit U.S. VETS-Houston, as well as a Saturday night live musical performance by the Texas Eagles, an Eagles tribute band, to close the first day.

To learn more about ticket options, display aircraft, additional event attractions, travel accommodations, sponsorship, or volunteer opportunities, visit www.wingsoverhouston.com.

About CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow

The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is an IRC 501(c)(3) community event presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston based at Ellington Airport, and the Vietnam War Flight Museum. One of the top air shows in the United States, this premier Houston event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 37-year history.

