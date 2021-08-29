Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2021:

  • Thompson, Cassandra Ann – Hold for Wood County-Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ballou, Devin Marshall – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Fisher, Billie Joe – Public Intoxication
  • Powell, Dean Curtis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Burns, Donal Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Trahan, Jason Eric – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Negrete, Gumaro – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Bond Forfeiture-Bail Jumping
  • Ligons, Tristan Duane – Parole Violation
  • Foley, James Anthony – Disorderly Conduct
  • Elliot, Michael – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
  • Smith, Tiffany – No Driver’s License, Displaying Expired License Plate
  • Wells, Larry Donelle – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
