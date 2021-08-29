Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2021:
- Thompson, Cassandra Ann – Hold for Wood County-Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ballou, Devin Marshall – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Fisher, Billie Joe – Public Intoxication
- Powell, Dean Curtis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Burns, Donal Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Trahan, Jason Eric – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Negrete, Gumaro – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Bond Forfeiture-Bail Jumping
- Ligons, Tristan Duane – Parole Violation
- Foley, James Anthony – Disorderly Conduct
- Elliot, Michael – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
- Smith, Tiffany – No Driver’s License, Displaying Expired License Plate
- Wells, Larry Donelle – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more