Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2021:

Thompson, Cassandra Ann – Hold for Wood County-Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ballou, Devin Marshall – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fisher, Billie Joe – Public Intoxication

Powell, Dean Curtis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Burns, Donal Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Trahan, Jason Eric – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Negrete, Gumaro – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Bond Forfeiture-Bail Jumping

Ligons, Tristan Duane – Parole Violation

Foley, James Anthony – Disorderly Conduct

Elliot, Michael – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Smith, Tiffany – No Driver’s License, Displaying Expired License Plate

Wells, Larry Donelle – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

