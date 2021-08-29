Liberty Panthers lose season-opening game Friday

By Neal Thornton

The Huffman-Hargrave Falcons’ eight returning lettermen, along with the aerial attack of senior quarterback Luke Thomas, shut out the Liberty Panthers Friday night by a score of 28-0.

The Falcons’ experience and speed at all positions overwhelmed the Panthers in both teams’ season opener.

Huffman’s Thomas was 8 for 13 passing for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns. Their ground attack also gained 134 yards in a perfectly balanced offensive showing. Huffman scored twice in the first quarter. One on a 22-yard run by junior running back “Peanut” Harrison and again on a 22-yard pass play from Thomas to Tyler Wilkins.

The Falcons scored again in the second quarter on a 37-yard Harrison scamper bringing the score to 21-0 at the half. Huffman would score once more in the 4th quarter on a 15-yard pass from Thomas to Ashton Fischer with 4:23 left in the game. That brought the score to 28-0 where it stayed for the rest of the contest.

Liberty showed a new offensive look and a new offensive stand-out. Transfer senior Julan Curtis carried the ball 24 times for 141 yards. They also put together 2 classic “Pantheresque” drives. One 17-play 96 yarder that was stopped at the 1-foot line. Another Liberty drive in the 3rd quarter was for 17 plays and 58 yards ending in a blocked field goal.

Liberty is on the road again next Friday night traveling to Madisonville to take on the Mustangs. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

