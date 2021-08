Liam Odin Trichell, infant son of Curtis Lee Trichell and Katelyn Nicole White, was born sleeping on August 25, 2021. Family and friends join in grieving the loss of this precious baby.

Memorial services for little Liam will be 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

