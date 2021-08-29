James Howard Robertson, Jr., 87, of Cleveland, passed away on August 24, 2021, in New Caney. James was born August 24, 1934, in Laurel, Mississippi to parents James Howard Robertson, Sr. and Lula Mae Burger Robertson.

James had lived in Tarkington since 2008 and in the Dayton area since 1968. He was a former member of First Baptist Church of Dayton and was a member of Oak Shade Baptist Church in Tarkington. James was an avid hunter and Texas State Champion Archery in 1967. He retired from Chevron after 25 years and was a volunteer fireman. James was proud to say he built the tallest wind turbine in Texas.

Mr. Robertson is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Ella Robertson; his brothers, Billy Robertson and Ronnie Robertson, and his sister, Jo Ann Fowler. He is survived by his children, Patricia Smith and husband, Harry and Leslie Robertson and wife, Denita; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister Betty Hallmark; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mr. Robertson will be 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at service time on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 30, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. with interment to follow at San Jacinto Memorial Park in Houston. Arrangements will be under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

