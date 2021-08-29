Accident claims life of Liberty woman

Shortly before midnight Saturday, Aug. 28, an accident occurred on FM 770 in Raywood that ultimately claimed the life of a 43-year-old Liberty woman, Angel Marie Smart.
Angel and her husband, Kevin, who was driving, were traveling south on FM 770 in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler. As they entered a curve, Kevin crossed the opposite lane of travel and overturned in the ditch, authorities said.
Angel, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, head of the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Angel was taken to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her husband was not seriously injured, Willoughby added.
Kevin Smart, 45, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and is in the Liberty County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Many of us have an unfounded belief that we become 10 foot tall and bulletproof when we drink. Folks this is a solemn reminder of the consequences of our own actions.
This is so very heartbreaking for everyone that knows this couple. My thoughts and prayers are with the Smart and Vinson families and Angel’s family.
Thank you so much for hurting and traumatizing my grandchildren even more…after we begged you not to!
i’m so sorry they posted this.
I am so very sorry that your family has suffered such a tremendous loss. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Gosh people. This is a news site and most of us expect the news to be printed. The intent is not to hurt people but to inform. To withold news is censorship.
The Chevrons in tbe curve are on bad shape Txdot liberty office is slacking on there sign maintenance