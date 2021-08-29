Accident claims life of Liberty woman

Shortly before midnight Saturday, Aug. 28, an accident occurred on FM 770 in Raywood that ultimately claimed the life of a 43-year-old Liberty woman, Angel Marie Smart.

Angel and her husband, Kevin, who was driving, were traveling south on FM 770 in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler. As they entered a curve, Kevin crossed the opposite lane of travel and overturned in the ditch, authorities said.

Angel, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, head of the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kevin Smart

Angel was taken to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her husband was not seriously injured, Willoughby added.

Kevin Smart, 45, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and is in the Liberty County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

