Joshua Thomas Skinner, 42, of Crosby, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was born on Thursday, August 23, 1979, in Dothan, Alabama. Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma Walker, Lloyd Skinner, and Betty Sanders. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Joshua Daniel Newton, Hunter Lee Skinner, Jasmine Rayne Skinner; parents, Cyndee Aycock and husband Andy and Jimmy Ray Skinner; brothers, Jacob Ross Skinner and wife Amie, and Joseph Daniel Skinner; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Joshua will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Joshua will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 6:00 pm. Pastor Carolyn Aycock officiating.

