Jerry Wayne Brown, 66, of Cleveland Texas, passed away on Wednesday August 25, 2021. Jerry was born on Thursday July 21, 1955, in Cleveland, Texas to Joe Morris Brown and Agnes (King) Brown, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jerry is also preceded in death by his brother David Hill. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Tina Marie Brown; children, Kristie Brown, Cordell Anderson, Victoria Anderson, Scott Simonds, and wife Cierra; his brother Steven Brown; grandchildren, Logan Williams, Adara McDaniel, Macalah Williams, Savannah McDonald, Alissa Parnell, Leo Simonds, Lincoln Simonds; great-grandchildren Indiana Jones, Jaxon Jones, and Eli Parnell; along with other loving family and treasured friends.

A celebration of life with be held at a later date. Jerry owned the 105 Speedway in Cleveland, Texas. Jerry spent most of his time dirt track racing, after retiring from being a Heavy Hall Truck Driver for 45 years. He was a tireless friend, who enjoyed helping people. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations to help cover funeral expenses.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Wayne Brown, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

