Shirley Faye Morgan, 83, of Saratoga, TX passed away at her residence with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Morgan was born November 2, 1937, to the late Richard Sterling Wells Sr. and Ethel Mae James in Loeb, TX. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Morgan is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Weldon “Goat” Morgan; son, Doug Morgan; brothers, Buddy Wells and Bubba Wells; sisters, Bootsie Keeton, Sue Anderson, and Agnes Franklin; and her dearest friends, Betty and Fred Trahan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jean Gillen of Saratoga, TX, Rene Anderson and husband Rodger of Livingston, TX, and Lesha Page of Saratoga, TX; grandchildren, Stacy Dupre, Noah Pitre, Dusty Morgan, Kaci Morgan, Jason Anderson, Jessica Browning, Nayome Walters, Beaux Collis Stanley, and Nick Page; great-grandchildren, Cullen, Hope, Zachary, Donovan, Chance, Cheyenne, Dylan, Jaci, Valen, Bryntli, Ty, Jake, Macy, Kamden, Trent, Shane, Reid, Skylar, and Dawson; great great-grandchild, Jesse; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at First Assembly of God Saratoga with Lea Carouthers and Reverend Mark Ainsworth officiating. Interment to follow at Oilfield Cemetery in Saratoga, Tx. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, August 27, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at First Assembly of God Saratoga.

Honoring Mrs. Morgan as pallbearers will be Noah Pitre, Jason Anderson, Beaux Collis Stanley, Nick Page, Trent Walters, Shane Walters, Dusty Morgan, Ty Anderson, Jake Anderson, Kamden Browning, Cullen Brown, and Zachary Sweeten.

