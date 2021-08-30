Gerald Lynn Davis Sr., of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday August 24, 2021, in Moss Point, MS. He was 60.

He was born in Kountze, October 12, 1960, to Leonard Carlton Davis and Evelyn Dees. He had lived in Liberty, most of his life and was heavy equipment operator for W.H.C. in Moss Point MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchildren, Alyssa Duff and Waylon Paukert.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 26 years Patricia Davis of Liberty. Step-father, Gurvis Sthram Sr. of Batson. Sons, Gerald Lynn Davis II of Batson, David Carlton Davis and wife Renee of Liberty, Daniel Lee Davis and wife Christina of Chattanooga, TN.

Daughters, Jana Kaye Duff and husband Ronald of Liberty, Ktisha Davis Martin and husband Nathan of Batson, Markie McGinnis and husband Joey of Liberty, Christina Michelle Paukert and husband Doug of Cleveland. Brother, Glen Sthram of Batson, and step-brother, Gurvis Sthram Jr. of Batson. Sister, Angela Carol Collier and husband DeWayne of Saratoga.

Grandchildren,15 and great-grandchildren, 2.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday September 1, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Hall cemetery in Thicket.

There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Wednesday September, 1, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at Faith & Family.

Honoring Gerald as pallbearers are Doug Paukert, Ronald Duff, Joey McGinnis, Sam Collier, Damon Collier, DeWayne Collier, Ricky Carouthers, Angela Collier.

Honorary pallbearers are Gerald’s grandsons.

