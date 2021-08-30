Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 27, 2021:
- Nethercutt, Spencer Jordan – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Improper Driver’s License and Violate Promise to Appear
- Gorsha, Jenifer Gwyn – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Santos, Brandon Michael – Deadly Conduct
- Fisher, Billie Joe – Failure to Identify/Give False or Fictitious Information
- Rojero, Ernasmo Jr. – Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Public Intoxication
- Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Criminal Mischief and Unlawful Restraint
- Zuniga, Marco – No Driver’s License and Forgery