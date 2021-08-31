Carl Burton Chalfant, Sr., who became an accomplished Honky Tonk piano player, was born on July 3, 1943, in Morgantown, West Virginia to Harold and Ivy Chalfant. Carl and his family moved to Bridge City, Texas, where Carl started school and finally settled in Deer Park, Texas, where Carl graduated from high school in 1961.

In January, 1964, he enlisted in the Army serving in Vietnam for 18 months and then at Fort Hamilton New York. He received the National Defence Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter(rifle), and the Vietnam Campaign and Service Metal. He was honorably discharged on January 30, 1968.

He returned to Deer Park and began working at NASA as a computer operator. He spent some time in Mission Control. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer System Design in 1977, at University of Houston, Clear Lake. Ten years later, he received a Master of Science Degree in Computer Systems Design.

In 1992, he purchased land in Liberty County where he started raising cattle. He built a house which was finished in 2017, of which he was extremely proud of this accomplishment. He was a Master Mason, member of Scottish Rite and Order of the Eastern Star. He delighted the members with his style of piano playing.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ivy Chalfant and stepmother Minnie. He is survived by his wife Janet, his son Butch, sisters Beth and Carole Ann, stepsister Janis, brother Skippy and stepbrother Greg. He is also survived by Janet’s daughters Gretchen and Holly and their families, including five honorary grandchildren.

Carl was diagnosed with COVID on July 29, fought a hard battle, but lost that battle on the morning of August 25. I’m sure he is now playing Honkey Tonk music for the angels in Heaven! May he rest in peace.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

