Sammye Kay Mills, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born July 18, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents Robert Owen and Mary Kathyrn Parish who preceded her in death along with her husband, H. Carl Mills.

Survivors include her son, Parish Mills and wife Robin Mills; daughter, Kathryn Mills; brother, Robert Owen Parish II and wife Kellen Parish; sister-in-law Judy Maness and husband Rick Maness; and her forever fur companion, Murphy; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

There will be a private graveside service.

