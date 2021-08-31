Montgomery County Pct. 4 teams with MADD for ‘Saturation Saturday’

This past weekend, the office of Montgomery County PCT 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden joined over 250 other law enforcement agencies in a nationwide effort to flood the roads with Deputies for “Saturation Saturday” to help deter impaired driving.

“Saturation Saturday,” a campaign sponsored by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers), is designed to prevent drunk and/or drugged driving by “saturating” an area with extra law enforcement patrols. This year’s event took place on Saturday, Aug. 28, and proved to be a success.

Constable Hayden’s DWI team, as well as Patrol Units, Sergeants, and Reserve Deputies met at the PCT 4 Office Saturday evening to discuss the operation. DWI Sgt. Potter briefed the group on the high-visibility objective of “Saturation Saturday”, divvied up East Montgomery County into patrol assignments, and then touched on communication and safety before everyone headed out.

During the event, Deputies made countless traffic stops along the highway and other heavily traveled roads in PCT 4, as well as patrolling areas where DWI arrests are more frequent. They also responded to crashes and calls from Dispatch for Attempt-To-Locates.

In total, seven arrests were made by the team throughout the evening. Six of those were DWIs, and the last was for a felony warrant (Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon).

“The strategy behind this event is to be extra visible on the roads,” stated Constable Hayden. “Seeing those blue lights should remind people to make a better decision than driving drunk. I’m proud to partner with MADD to help save lives, and I’ll continue to make DWI enforcement a priority in PCT 4.”

