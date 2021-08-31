Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 28, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 28, 2021:

Ward, Gary Don – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration

Viera Baez, Jonathan Alejandro – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McCarty, Graydon Jacob – No Driver’s License and Driving While License Invalid

Carmichael, Amanda Darlene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Grogan, Lawrence Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Kneer, Billy Sean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

