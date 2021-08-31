Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 28, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 28, 2021:

  • Ward, Gary Don – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration
  • Viera Baez, Jonathan Alejandro – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McCarty, Graydon Jacob – No Driver’s License and Driving While License Invalid
  • Carmichael, Amanda Darlene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Grogan, Lawrence Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Kneer, Billy Sean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Carmichael, Amanda Darlene
  • Grogan, Lawrence Ray
  • Kneer, Billy Sean
  • Viera Baez, Jonathan Alejandro

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.