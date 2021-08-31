Austin Bank in Cleveland welcomes Manners as new VP

Terrie Manners, an experienced banker with more than 25 years in the industry, has joined the Austin Bank Cleveland team as Vice President/Relationship Manager.

“Terrie’s extensive experience in lending and business development as well as portfolio and personnel management will be a tremendous asset as growth continues in the Southeast Region,” commented Vice Chairman Jeff Austin III. “We are so excited to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”

Manners began her career as a Licensed Financial Representative with Bank One in 1996 in Conroe Texas. In 2005 Manner continued her career with a change to Wachovia Bank in Cleveland, and stayed through the merger with Wells Fargo.

In 2012, she moved to Green Bank in Cleveland where she served as a Business and Private Banker, Relationship Manager and Branch Manager working through the acquisition by Veritex Community Bank.

Manners is a graduate of Cleveland High School, attended Kingwood Lone Star College and has taken numerous banking and lending courses. Very involved with the Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, she participates in most Chamber events and has served as a Board member (five years), Ambassador and Director of Student Ambassadors (two years). Manners has been Secretary of the Cleveland Lions Club for eight years.

Manners and her husband, Robert, have three grown sons and 11 grandchildren.

Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the thirteen consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.4 billion, bank offices are located in 35 East Texas locations within 25 cities and thirteen counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 112 years of service in the Texas banking industry.

More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.

