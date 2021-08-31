Ronald “Ron” Lee Atkinson, 65, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born on Sunday, January 8, 1956, in Rochester, Indiana to Earl Vernon Atkinson and Joyce Belle (Ramsay) Kirkland, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Terri Atkinson; children, Paula Ann Atkinson, Teresa Lee Colston and husband Keith, Linda Ann Bates and husband John, Jamie Lynn Atkinson, and Casey Clay Horton and wife Kelly; brothers, Steven Gregory Atkinson and wife Aileen, Jeffrey Jay Atkinson and wife Patty, Stuart Ray Atkinson, and Gary Gene Atkinson; sisters, Sherry Lynn Cavaretta, Lana Marie Green, Sue Ellen Pride, Betty Jo Simmons and husband Ed, and Darla Kay Atkinson; grandchildren, Miranda Englehart, Trenton Rader, Talan Colston, Dominic Colston, Marcus Colston, Elle Bates, Jack Bates, Jenna Knutson, and Jay Knutson; “Mom and Dad”, Ron and Pat Horton; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Ron will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Ron will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Steven Atkinson and Tim Magee officiating.

