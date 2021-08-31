Melba Elizabeth Higgins, 80, of Humble, Texas, passed away at her home in Humble, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, with a loving family by her side. She was born on September 5, 1940, in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, to the late Ed and Mae Scoggins Renfro. Melba graduated from Sallisaw High School, the class of 1957. Following graduation, she met her soulmate, Jerry Dale Higgins and together they wed on October 2, 1959, in Houston, Texas.

Melba worked for more than twenty years for Huffman ISD as a paraprofessional. She was blessed by working with special needs children, touching the hearts of so many around her. Melba entered into official retirement from the school district on May 24, 2007. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Melba pursued many interests, some of which included hunting, fishing, and gardening. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, and mastering puzzle books. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family. Melba was a very strong and tenacious woman who was also very opinionated. Her spiritual gift was the hospitality and it was always important to her to make others feel welcome while in her home.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of forty-five years; and her eight siblings. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Lesa L. Wilson and husband Mark of Huffman and Michael Higgins of Humble; her grandchildren Beth Thomas and husband Luke of Huffman and Graham Wilson of Arlington; her great-grandchildren Fisher, Finley, and Ford Thomas; her siblings Leda Harold of Kansas City, Kansas and Herschel Renfro of Huntsville; her many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jay Renfro, Luke Thomas, Bobby Harrison, Fisher Thomas, Graham Wilson, and Jonathan Reese. Honorary pallbearers are Lloyd Baty, Jr., and Ford Thomas.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Beth Thomas, celebrating the services. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Huffman Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome

To send flowers to Melba’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

