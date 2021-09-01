Willie Mae (Bill) Harris, 83 of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. It was the day before her 84th birthday. Bill was born on a Sunday, August 29 in 1937 in Arkansas to parents Blont Jackson Green and Annie Mae Hutchens.

Bill graduated from Hardin high school in 1955. A proud Hornet she was involved in several school activities and easily made friends. For most of her career, Bill worked as a Legal Secretary. She was proud of her career. She was excellent at short-hand and a speedy typist. Bill was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family and getting together to share birthdays and special meals. She enjoyed going to casinos, working jig-saw puzzles and in her younger years, working in her yard. She cherished her grandchildren more than anything. Bill will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bill was preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd Woodie Harris, Sr.; and sister Wanda Janice Green Poole. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Elizabeth M. Harris; son Floyd (Chuck) Harris, Jr. and wife Leslie A. Auchter; grandson F. Woodie Harris, III and wife Kira; granddaughter Angelica Harris; brother Nelson Green; brother George Green; and sister Sue Smart. In addition, she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM, Monday, September 6, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral service will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Allison’s with Chaplain Kenny Faust officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are John Cox, Jr., Doug Cox, Rusty Ainsworth, Woodie Harris, III, Chuck Harris and Randy Green. Honorary pallbearers are Keith Smart and Angelica Harris.

