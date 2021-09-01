Eleazar “Eli” C. Gutierrez, 71, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Pasadena, Texas. He was born on May 7, 1950, in Matamoros, Tamps., MX, to the late Leonardo and Maria Francisca Contreras Gutierrez. Eli married the love of his life, Irma B. Alvarado Gutierrez on September 18, 1973, and together they raised a son and four daughters and were instrumental in raising Irma’s siblings as his own children.

Eli and Irma relocated their family to the Dayton area from Brownsville in the early 1990s. He worked for thirty-two years as an insulator for Turner Industries at Huntsman. Eli was an extremely hard worker and it showed in everything he did.

Eli was a God-fearing man who was dedicated to his faith as a Jehovah’s Witness for 45 years, actively participating in the preaching work. He was self-sacrificing, generous, and kind. Eli loved fishing, gardening, and football. He especially enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. But his favorite hobby was spending time with his family and his grandchildren whom he adored immensely. Eli truly loved his family.

Eli was preceded in death by his parents; his son Leonardo Gutierrez; his siblings Ofelia Contreras and Pedro Zurita; and most recently, his aunt Encarnacion Gutierrez. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of forty-eight years Irma Gutierrez; his daughters Ruth M. Gutierrez and husband Victor Garibay, Frances G. Cavazos and husband Daniel, Irma D. Romero and husband Christopher and Yoseline M. Boudreaux and husband Joe; his children Juan M. Alvarado and wife Lupita, Ruben Alvarado, Jr., Alberto Alvarado and wife Esther, Raul Alvarado, Olegario Alvarado and wife Carol, Jesus Alvarado and wife Norma, Javier Alvarado, Dora A. Alvarado, Araceli Vasquez and husband Magdaleno; his grandchildren Andrew, Jared and Grace Garibay, Mayte and Daniel “Danny Boy” Cavazos, Desmond and Camille Detiege, Elysse Carter, T-Joe, Lola and Camie Boudreaux; his numerous great-grandchildren; his siblings Teresa Garza, Mauricio Gutierrez and wife Hortencia, Jose Leon Olivo, Juan Manual Contreras and wife Anna, Jose Luis Contreras and wife Juana and Josefina Aguilar; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11:30am, on Friday, September 3, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral gathering will follow at 7pm at the funeral home.

