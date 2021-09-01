Roy Leonard Tatom, 67, of Sour Lake, Tx was called to his heavenly home on August 25, 2021. Roy began his life adventure on March 10, 1954, born to Lee Roy & Hazel Tatom in Kountze, TX. He grew up in the Pine Ridge community with his parents, 4 siblings, friends, and many loved ones. As a young man, Roy attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church, where he was baptized. At the beginning of his career, he ventured into the oilfields until he married in 1980. Soon after he was blessed with his daughter, Amy in 1982. As his life adventure continued, he began his career of over-the-road truck driving, which he did for more than 30 years. He loved his career and eventually became an independent contractor, driving his own trucks for many years. Roy was a very devoted family man and loved spending time watching his beloved Astros with his daughter, family, and friends. Roy also enjoyed having cookouts, swimming in his pool, and just ” piddlin” around the house. Roy’s humor, loving-kindness, and well-known generosity left a lasting impact on everyone he encountered.

” My dad, my mentor, my friend, the love of my life. You taught me so many things, but especially how to love with a whole heart. Because of your love and strength, I know I can conquer anything in this world. God gave me the best of the best, and I am so blessed to call you my dad. You will forever be in my heart. I love you! Fly high, my angel.”

Mr. Tatom is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rhonda Modzelewski. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Amy Tatom of Sour Lake, Tx; brother, Jerry Tatom of Sour Lake, Tx; sisters, Linda Beggs of Pine Ridge Community, TX and Laura Pirtle of Pine Ridge Community, TX; numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Sour Lake, Tx with Pastor Brandon Tribble officiating. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will also be Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M.

Honoring Mr. Tatom as pallbearers are Michael Sellers, Jimmy Pirtle, Joey Sellers, Timmy Trahan, Bradley Yarbrough, and Jessie ” Rabbit” Cartwright. Honorary pallbearers will be Uncle Bob Foster, Jerry Tatom, Nick Tatom, Caleb Modzelewski, June King, Brock King, Jarrod Tatom, and Vincent Gongora.

