Danny Ray Cook, Sr., 66, of Moss Hill, TX passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown, TX. He was born January 28, 1955, in Ottawa, KS to his parents George William Cook and Jean Thibodeaux.

Danny was a devoted and loving husband to his wife and best friend, Cynthia, for 32 years. Danny loved spending time with his family, spoiling his grandbabies rotten, and going to the lake with his wife.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents; and his great-granddaughter, Abby Ritter.

Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years, Cynthia Cook of Moss Hill, TX; sons, Danny Ray Cook Jr and wife Tiffney of Moss Hill, TX, and Aaron Cook of Moss Hill, TX; daughters, Jeanne Gardner and husband Troy of Humble, TX, Danisha Cook of Denver, CO, and Kelly Hernandez and husband Cesar of Moss Hill, TX; brother, Dennis Cook and wife Rosa of Hull, TX; sister, Debbie Fregia and husband Billy of Batson, TX; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Faith & Family Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Keith de la Moroniere officiating, interment will follow at Moss Hill Cemetery in Moss Hill. A gathering of Danny’s family and friends will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at Faith & Family Funeral Services.

Honoring Danny as pallbearers will be Aaron Cook, Danny Cook Jr, Emmett Cook, Justin Quinn, Cesar Hernandez Jr, Jerry Nugent, Gary Fregia, and Matthew Horelica. Honorary pallbearers are Dickie Austin, Harvey Austin, James Crockett, and Cesar Hernandez.

