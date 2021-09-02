Mont Belvieu PD names Ferguson assistant chief

Mont Belvieu Police Department (MBPD) Chief of Police Jimmy Ellison has announced that longtime MBPD Lieutenant Steve Ferguson has been promoted to the newly created position of Assistant Chief of Police.

Chief Ellison swore Ferguson into the newly created position at a 4pm ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the police department. The ceremony was attended by Chief Ferguson’s family, members of the MBPD, city officials, and representatives from other local law enforcement agencies.

Ferguson is a lifelong resident of Mont Belvieu and attended Barbers Hill schools, graduating in 1989. He has over 29 years of law enforcement experience in Chambers County, having served six years as a deputy with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office before making the move to MBPD in 1999.

While at MBPD, Ferguson has served as a Patrol Officer, Sergeant, and most recently as the Lieutenant, serving as the second-in-command to the Chief of Police since March of 2017. Steve and his wife Leah have been married 18 years and have three children.

Chief Ellison said, “Assistant Chief Ferguson has been an integral part of the senior management team at MBPD for several years now, and has assisted me tremendously in my recent transition as Chief of Police as we have started building for Mont Belvieu’s future.

Ellison went on to say that “Steve is well deserving of this promotion and the title of Assistant Chief will be much more reflective of his actual duties and roles as we all work together to make MBPD a flagship law enforcement agency in this region. I’m grateful to have him on our team.”

Ferguson stated that he is extremely grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve in this new capacity, and looks forward to being part of the growth and changes that are forthcoming.

“Mont Belvieu is my home, and I am truly humbled that I was chosen to help lead the department into the future. I’m excited for what the future holds for the police department and for our city as a whole,” said Ferguson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

