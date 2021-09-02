Naomi Crouthers, 87, of Liberty, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Liberty. Naomi was born July 17, 1934, in Liberty to parents Columbus Nugent and Melean Fregia Nugent.

Naomi was a lifelong resident of Liberty. She was co-founder and member of The Wilderness Church of God. She was known as the “Mother of the Church”. Naomi was a woman who loved God with all her heart and was known to all that loved her as a woman of great faith and peacemaker.

She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, shopping, singing, and watching movies. She always enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Naomi loved her little dog “Bandit” as he was indeed her very own little guardian angel. She leaves behind great memories and courage to all that carry on her legacy.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Edward Crouthers, Sr.; son, David Earl Crouthers, Jr., Daymon Wayne Crouthers, and James Edward Crouthers, Jr.; daughter, Jenny Abel; brothers, K.L. Nugent, J.W. Nugent, Walter Nugent, and Louis Nugent; sisters, Ollie Fregia and Pearl Roberts.

She is survived by her son; Columbus Divick Crouthers and wife, Viola; daughters, Evelyn Marie Satterwhite and husband, Ben, and Lillie Pearl Tinney and husband, Frank; grandchildren, James Clinton Kelton, Sidney Ray Kelton, James Earl Crouthers, Cristinia Naomi Wall, David Earl Crouthers, Jr., Gary Louis Marcantel, Tony James Marcantel, Timothy Wayne Fregia, Buster Lee Crouthers, Matthew Ray Tinney and Andrew Marcus Tinney; also numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Service for Mrs. Crouthers will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at The Wilderness Church of God Cemetery, Liberty, Texas. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, until time of service.

The family requests that at this time no food be brought. They want to thank you for your thoughtfulness.

