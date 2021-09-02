David Barroso, 61, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born on Monday, January 25, 1960, in Tamaulipas, Mexico to Navidad Barroso and Susanna (Vega) Barroso, both of whom have preceded him in death. David was also preceded in death by his twin sons, sister, Maria Ester Prieto, mother-in-law, Judy Brown, nephews, Chris Thornton and “Pepe” Jose Barroso. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Linda Barroso; children, Robin Barroso-Templeton and husband Tracy, Bubba Barroso and wife Brandi, and Martin “Pete” Vega; brothers, Anacleto, Felipe, Zenon, Ismael, Antonio, and Teodoro; sister, Catalina; grandchildren, Vyctoria and husband Damian, Caleb, Tate, Colby, Seth, Cole, Kaydence, Olyvia, Joey and husband Shane, Cody, and Skylar; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Ivy, and Riley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 2, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10:00 am. Interment for David will immediately follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Humble.

Pallbearers for the service will be Caleb Barroso, Colby Barroso, Tate Barroso, Cole Barroso, Seth Templeton, Joshua McBee, Ricky Prieto, and Ariel Diaz.

Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Tanner Price and Riley Price.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

