Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 30, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 30, 2021:

Ochoa, Juan – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

Lynch, Jaylene Diane – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Tyler County-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Hold for Tyler County-Evading Arrest or Detention

Stewart, Jevarron Tyrel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pryor, Arthur Leonard II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Lichtenwalner, Ashlie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Higginbotham, David Mark – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Faber, Joshua Samuel – Burglary of a Building, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Duncan, Samantha Nicole – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Motion to Revoke

Cochrell, Marckus Danver – Driving While License Invalid

Idrissa, Nduwamungu – Failure to Identify and Criminal Mischief

Hernandez, Pedro Alberto – Public Intoxication

