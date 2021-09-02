Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 30, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 30, 2021:

  • Ochoa, Juan – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Lynch, Jaylene Diane – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Tyler County-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Hold for Tyler County-Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Stewart, Jevarron Tyrel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Pryor, Arthur Leonard II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Lichtenwalner, Ashlie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Higginbotham, David Mark – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Faber, Joshua Samuel – Burglary of a Building, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Duncan, Samantha Nicole – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Motion to Revoke
  • Cochrell, Marckus Danver – Driving While License Invalid
  • Idrissa, Nduwamungu – Failure to Identify and Criminal Mischief
  • Hernandez, Pedro Alberto – Public Intoxication
